United Nations World Food Programme wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

LONDON — The United Nations World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among the favorites to win for the second year in a row, for her campaigning to draw attention to the climate crisis.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also once again on bookmakers' lists, having received praise earlier on in the pandemic for effectively curbing infections and deaths from the coronavirus in her country.

This year's peace prize was the 101th to be awarded. There were 318 candidates in the running for the prize this year, according to the Nobel Institute. The record stands at 376 nominees in 2016. However, the list of nominees is only revealed 50 years after the prize is awarded.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the prize in 2019 for his efforts to achieve peace with neighboring Eritrea.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.