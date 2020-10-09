Treasury yields rose slightly as traders weigh prospects of new fiscal stimulus

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday as traders monitored prospects of new fiscal stimulus in the United States.

At around 2 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 22 basis points to trade at 0.7687%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped 32 basis points to trade at 1.5710. Yields move inversely to prices.

On Thursday, Treasury yields fell on the back of disappointing U.S. unemployment data.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for 40 minutes on Thursday where they discussed the prospects of an agreement on fiscal stimulus.

On the economic front, there will be wholesale trade figures at 10 a.m. ET.