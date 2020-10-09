Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic as new global cases hit record

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic as daily cases hit a new record across the globe.

The WHO reported 338,779 new global coronavirus cases on Thursday , a record one-day increase led by a surge of infections in Europe.

More 36.5 million people worldwide have been infected by Covid-19 so far, killing more than 1 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said "best estimates" indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus — more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases.

He said the figures vary from urban to rural, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means "the vast majority of the world remains at risk."

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.