How Amazon Prime Day helps entrepreneurs build million-dollar businesses

Come Oct. 13 and 14, Amazon's annual two-day members-only online sales extravaganza Prime Day will bring customers over one million deals on myriad products in popular categories including home accessories, toys, and electronics. But in addition to providing shoppers with steep savings starting at midnight PST on Tuesday, the popular sales promotion will also offer thousands of small businesses opportunities to quickly scale customer awareness and revenue. Currently, more than 500,000 small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. sell on Amazon, and the company's goal is to onboard an additional 100,000 vendors as new sellers to its store. Despite the ongoing pandemic, third-party sellers continue to crowd its virtual aisles, and presently account for over half of all units sold via the online retailer. In the 12-month period ending in May alone, American SMB sellers sold more than 3.4 billion products, up from 2.7 billion year-over-year, and averaged $160,000 in sales, up from approximately $100,000 a year prior. "Prime Day offers small businesses added exposure to millions of shoppers globally," explains Maggie Cheung, co-founder of breakout hit home electronics device the Furbo Dog Camera. The five year-old company has been an Amazon seller since October 2016 and first began participating in Prime Day in 2017. "Our first year, we were given the spotlight deal … it helped catapult us to become the No. 1 bestselling pet camera in the world. Prime Day has also helped us tremendously on the financial side, as the one day that can sometimes result in 500X daily sales. … It even led us to a partnership with Universal Studios last year for the movie The Secret Life of Pets." As a result, the company has subsequently garnered tens of millions in sales. This year, it plans to offer its signature product for $133.99 instead of its typical $249 (a 46% discount) on Prime Day and is forecasting 70% year over year growth in revenue.

Furbo

"Last year, customer traffic was up eight-fold on Prime Day, leading to our biggest single sales day of all time," agrees Kevin Kleiman, director of Atventure Retail Group, a manufacturer's representative which helps promote popular men's skincare product line MARLOWE. It has been an Amazon seller for over three years. "We offered several products such as No. 102 Scrub Soap and No. 123 Facial Moisturizer on limited-time deals and partnered with Amazon's [goods from innovative startups-focused] Launchpad program to amplify these promotions." As a result, he says, not only did the brand enjoy a massive uptick in customer awareness. It also saw more than 4 in 10 initial purchasers become repeat buyers. This year, sales are up more than 40% over 2019, and expected to close out at well over $1 million. Typically slated for mid-July, like many popular institutions, Prime Day has been pushed back due to the continuing impact of Covid-19. As a result, many businesses who typically counted on the windfalls that it provided in Q3 sales are being forced to rely on hopes of a boost in Q4 purchases to make up for lost revenue instead. In addition, with economic and political uncertainty still raging, and over 50 million Americans having filed for unemployment since March, it remains uncertain just how much of a bonus that this year's promotion will bring. On the one hand, e-commerce activity is up 31.8% as of Q2 2020, according to the US Census Bureau, and now accounts for 16.1% of all domestic retail sales, per the Department of Commerce. But at the same time, nearly half of Americans say that they have suffered financial setbacks due to the pandemic, according to studies by Bankrate. A growing shift in consumer sentiment towards value-priced items and household essentials may likewise herald a pullback on many traditional purchases of luxury or holiday items, posits consulting firm McKinsey. However, with 71% of adults expecting to do more than half of their holiday shopping on the Internet this year, according to daVinci payments, experts remain hopeful that small businesses will nonetheless receive an early seasonal gift from Prime Day's delayed arrival. "Prime Day provides [entrepreneurs and small businesses with] a great opportunity to be noticed, and an even bigger opportunity to build massive reach very quickly," notes Vic Drabiky, founder of strategic consulting firm January Digital. "It also presents a great opportunity to collect [shopping] data. Even if you're not officially participating, you can still offer special discounts and offerings to capitalize on consumers' desire to shop." "It's one of the biggest online shopping days each year – and provides a unique opportunity for small businesses to be featured alongside today's biggest brands," seconds Michael Parker, director of marketing at LuminAID, maker of solar-powered inflatable lights that has been selling on Amazon since Q4 2016 and participating in Prime Day since last year. "It gives small firms such as ours the opportunity to reach more customers than we ever could on our own. Last year, our sales on Prime Day were over 400% higher than an average day on Amazon. Over 250,000 LuminAID solar lanterns have now shipped. Of course, Amazon is also betting big on Prime Day activity, and the sellers that help promote it. Through Oct. 12, the company will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses across Amazon's store. The online retailer also plans to invest over $100 million in promotional activities throughout Prime Day and the holiday season to help global small businesses boost sales and attract new customers. What's more, the company will also pump $18 billion into tools, services, and programs to support its sellers in 2020, according to company v.p. Dharmesh Mehta – and has already rolled out over 135 new tools to help them this year alone.