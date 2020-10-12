5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street set to rise as investors monitor chances for additional coronavirus stimulus

2. Week ahead: Bank earnings, Amazon Prime Day, Apple new iPhones

3. Senate Judiciary Committee to begin Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett begins Monday and it's expected to run through Thursday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., expects the panel to approve the 48-year-old federal appeals judge next week, giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell enough time to bring the nomination to the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 election. Confirmation of Barrett, nominated to replace the late longtime liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, would solidify the conservative majority 6-3. Democrats have argued that the decision on replacing Ginsburg should happened after the election. The Supreme Court has become a campaign issue, with Trump pushing Barrett and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refusing to say whether he would expand the number of high court justices to even the ideological divide.

4. Trump to return to campaign trail Monday for Florida rally

Looking to close Biden's national polling lead just 22 days before the election, Trump will try to put his bout of Covid-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail. The president on Monday begins a three-week sprint with a rally swing state Florida. Trump also holds rallies in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Iowa on Wednesday and North Carolina on Thursday. Trump, who spent three days in the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, said Sunday he was fully recovered and no longer infectious. However, he did not say directly whether he had tested negative. Speaking from the Truman balcony at the White House on Saturday, the president urged hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote.

5. AstraZeneca awarded $486 million from U.S. government

