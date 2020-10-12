5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Wall Street was set to open higher Monday, with Nasdaq futures up over 1% after the tech-heavy index soared almost 4.6% last week for its best weekly performance since July. Friday's gains also capped a 3.8% weekly advance for the S&P 500, also its best week since July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 3.3% last week for its best weekly gain since August. Stocks were supported last week by hopes for additional coronavirus stimulus.
The White House on Friday increased its offer to $1.8 trillion. Nearly double its original proposal in late summer and only $400 billion short of the most recent Democratic bill, the Trump administration's latest overture was criticized by Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent a letter to Congress on Sunday, calling for a separate vote on Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses.
In the week ahead, major banks report earnings in the first wave of quarterly results from corporate America. Tuesday brings J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are out Wednesday, with Morgan Stanley on Thursday.
The 48-hour Amazon Prime Day sales event begins at 12 a.m. ET early Tuesday morning. Retailers with brick-and-mortar locations, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, will try to divert dollars from Amazon by offering their own deals and fulfilling orders quickly through curbside and in-store pickup.
Also Tuesday, Apple is set to reveal this year's new iPhones. Delayed a month due to coronavirus disruptions, the lineup is expected to include the first major exterior redesign since 2017, when Apple released the iPhone X with facial recognition.
The Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett begins Monday and it's expected to run through Thursday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., expects the panel to approve the 48-year-old federal appeals judge next week, giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell enough time to bring the nomination to the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 election.
Confirmation of Barrett, nominated to replace the late longtime liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, would solidify the conservative majority 6-3. Democrats have argued that the decision on replacing Ginsburg should happened after the election.
The Supreme Court has become a campaign issue, with Trump pushing Barrett and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refusing to say whether he would expand the number of high court justices to even the ideological divide.
Looking to close Biden's national polling lead just 22 days before the election, Trump will try to put his bout of Covid-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail. The president on Monday begins a three-week sprint with a rally swing state Florida. Trump also holds rallies in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Iowa on Wednesday and North Carolina on Thursday.
Trump, who spent three days in the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, said Sunday he was fully recovered and no longer infectious. However, he did not say directly whether he had tested negative. Speaking from the Truman balcony at the White House on Saturday, the president urged hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote.
U.K.-based AstraZeneca has been awarded $486 million from the U.S. government to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, which is similar to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' treatment given to Trump. U.S. drug companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly have both applied to the FDA for emergency use authorizations of their antibody courses. AstraZeneca plans to supply up to 100,000 doses starting toward the end of the year, saying the U.S. government could acquire up to an additional one million doses in 2021 under a separate agreement.
— Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.