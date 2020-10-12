Amazon Prime Day is about to start — here are the best deals

Even as consumer spending slowed amid the coronavirus crisis, e-commerce sales have soared — and are about to go even higher, thanks to Amazon.

Prime Day, which was originally slated for July but postponed due to the pandemic, starts at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Over the course of two days, more than 1 million items will be discounted, according to the retail giant, including intermittent "Lightning Deals," for Prime members.

"There is always one thing everybody goes for," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, of the two-day shopping event.

Last year, it was the Amazon coat, Crest Whitestrips and 23andMe. This year, it will likely be geared toward people staying in, she said. "I wouldn't be surprised if it was a fire pit."

Other top contenders include iRobot Roomba or Shark vacuums and the always popular Instant Pot.

Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, said she is betting on smart home devices, televisions, laptops, hand tools and appliances.