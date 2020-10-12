Britain’s WWII codebreaking hub Bletchley Park given £1 million by Facebook

LONDON — Bletchley Park, a top-secret British codebreaking hub in World War Two, has received a £1 million ($1.3 million) donation from Facebook to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation comes after Bletchley Park, which is now a national heritage attraction and computing museum, said in August that it had lost over 95% of its income between March and July as a result of the virus. It reopened on July 4 but with reduced visitor numbers and is expecting to record a £2 million deficit this year.

Iain Standen, chief executive of Bletchley Park, said in a statement: "We are very grateful to Facebook for their generous donation."

"With this significant support, the Bletchley Park Trust will be better positioned to operate in the 'new world', and keep its doors open for future generations."

Located around 55 miles north of London, Bletchley Park is where British codebreakers including Alan Turing cracked Nazi Germany's notorious Enigma machine. This allowed the Brits to intercept messages with information on where Nazi Germany was planning to strike next.

During the war, the Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS), now known as the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), was located at Bletchley Park. The sprawling site – home to a Victorian mansion and several huts where codebreakers worked – is well known for playing a key role in helping the Allied forces win the war, as depicted in "The Imitation Game" movie.