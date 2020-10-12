General Electric's stock is a buy, trader says after analyst calls it the 'ultimate self-help' story

General Electric's turnaround is getting more attention.

Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage of the struggling stock with a buy rating on Friday, calling it "the ultimate self-help, vaccine-leverage story" in the industrial space and saying it would emerge from the coronavirus pandemic a stronger company.

Goldman's call predicted 50% upside for GE's stock, which closed nearly 3% higher on Friday at $6.84 a share.

"I think it's a great call," Michael Binger, the president of money management firm Gradient Investments, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

"It's rather refreshing to have an analyst that's looking forward versus backwards," he said. "He's basing his call on really four metrics, the first being that we have a vaccine for Covid in 2021 and the economy recovers, including air travel."

Second and most important is GE's cash flow position, Binger said. Its cash flow is currently negative, but Goldman forecasted a shift into positive territory in the next three years, which GE has also said could happen, he said.

"Thirdly, he feels that their aviation division has bottomed, specifically their airline jet engine division," Binger said. "If the economy recovers, I believe that to be true. And then fourthly, he feels the Street is underestimating the earnings power of their power and renewable energy divisions. So, I tend to agree with these calls. I think next year as we exit 2021 is going to look a lot different than where we're at right now."

While Binger said a return to the $10 level wouldn't be "much of a stretch at all" for GE, which started the year above $11 a share, Craig Johnson, senior technical research analyst at Piper Sandler, took a more cautious approach.

"When you look at the chart, you could start to see this sort of symmetrical triangle that is starting to form, and that typically is an indication to us that we may be getting some sort of trend change starting to unfold," Johnson said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.