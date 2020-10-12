Skip Navigation
Goldman is optimistic on a vaccine, says investors should focus on that instead of election

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
A volunteer is injected with a vaccine as he participates in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination study at the Research Centers of America, in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020.
Marco Bello | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

With the election less than one month away investors are focused on evaluating what a Trump or Biden presidency might mean for stocks, but Goldman Sachs said the most important driver of equities remains developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front.

"The vaccine represents a more important factor than the election result for the path of equities," the firm's strategists led by David Kostin said in a recent note to clients. "Our assessment of both vaccines and treatments remains optimistic."