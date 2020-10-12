Goldman is optimistic on a vaccine, says investors should focus on that instead of election

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
With the election less than one month away investors are focused on evaluating what a Trump or Biden presidency might mean for stocks, but Goldman Sachs said the most important driver of equities remains developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front.
"The vaccine represents a more important factor than the election result for the path of equities," the firm's strategists led by David Kostin said in a recent note to clients. "Our assessment of both vaccines and treatments remains optimistic."