Mike Santoli's market notes: Record highs in sight, this is how bull markets act, junk bonds rally

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, October 2, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

Indexes have the old record highs in their sights, as bulls view the market as a heads-I-win/tails-you-lose proposition.