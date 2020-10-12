Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Mike Santoli's market notes: Record highs in sight, this is how bull markets act, junk bonds rally

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, October 2, 2020.
Carlo Allegri | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Indexes have the old record highs in their sights, as bulls view the market as a heads-I-win/tails-you-lose proposition.
  • Stimulus would accelerate an in-motion economic recovery and reinforce cyclical-stock leadership (or so goes the argument). Delay in stimulus plus Biden win means a bigger fiscal push within months. Meantime, on days with dimmer stimulus hopes, the old Nasdaq favorites can rip toward their once-daunting late-August peaks.