Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, DraftKings, Snowflake, Twitter & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Pfizer to neutral from overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Levi to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi downgraded Cisco to neutral from buy.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Snowflake as buy.
  • Benchmark upgraded Ford to buy from hold.
  • Barclays downgraded United Airlines to neutral from overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Twitter to buy from hold.
  • Citi upgraded Pepsi to buy from neutral.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Travelers to underweight from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse initiated DraftKings as outperform.
  • RBC raised its price target on Apple to $132 from $111.
  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,020 from $1,975.
  • Baird named Planet Fitness as a positive fresh pick.
A health worker holds blood samples during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Atlantic Equities downgraded Pfizer to neutral from overweight

Atlantic Equities said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees "limited upside" after the company's second major trial of its early breast cancer drug "failed to show a benefit."

"With the failure of Ibrance in all early breast cancer indications now complete, we no longer see a path to above industry growth for PFE Biopharma. Also, with shares having rallied 15% off the late-June low, we see more limited upside at the current valuation based on our revised sum-of-the-parts $39 price target. We downgrade to Neutral."

Citi downgraded Cisco to neutral from buy

Citi said in its downgrade of the stock that it's "less confident" in the company's ability to gain share or return to growth especially in markets that are declining.

"Cisco's switching and routing sales (~40% of sales) remain on the decline and we are less confident in the company's ability to return to growth or gain share, particularly in declining markets. As a result, we do not expect Cisco's hardware segment (Infrastructure Platforms) to return to growth near term."