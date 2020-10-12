Here's how Singapore plans to resume international travel safely

SINGAPORE — Singapore has no domestic air travel market and "can't wait around for a vaccine" before allowing more visitors to enter through international flights, the country's transport minister said on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the global aviation industry hard, as many countries shut their borders and restricted travel to slow the virus spread. Singapore has not been spared either, and is pulling out all the stops to revive its crucial airline industry.

For a small country like Singapore, the aviation sector needs "all these connections in order to be economically viable," Ong Ye Kung, the transport minister, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"We can't wait around for a vaccine, we got to start doing something, active steps," he added.

The tiny Southeast Asian nation has set up bilateral arrangements with several countries to allow business travel, including China, South Korea and Malaysia.

While those "reciprocal green lane" arrangements for corporate travelers keep "essential business dealings going," they're still "quite restrictive" and may not help to revive Singapore's aviation sector, Ong said.