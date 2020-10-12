Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Twilio, Ethan Allen and more

Attendees visit the Disney+ streaming service booth at the D23 Expo on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Disney — Shares of the media giant rallied more than 4% in after hours trading on Monday after announcing a major company reorganization putting streaming at the forefront of business. Disney said it will be centralizing its media businesses into a single organization that will be responsible for content distribution, ad sales and Disney+.

Ethan Allen — Shares of the furniture company surged more than 12% in extended trading on Monday after reporting preliminary fiscal first quarter results of 34 to 36 cents per share, compared to the Refinitiv estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenue also topped estimates, coming in at $151.1 million.

Twilio — Shares of Twilio rose about 1% after the bell on Monday, after rallying more than 7% in regular trading, on news the cloud communications company is acquiring Segment, a customer data infrastructure company, for $3.2 billion in Twilio Class A common stock.

Invesco — Invesco's stock moved slightly lower in after hours trading on Monday after reporting preliminary assets under management of $1,218.2 billion, compared to the $1,245.8 billion as of August 31.