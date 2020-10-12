Third-quarter earnings season kicks off this week and results should be much better than expected

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on October 5, 2020 in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Stock market bulls, rejoice. Third quarter earnings season begins Tuesday with JPMorgan Chase. The good news: in the second quarter, companies delivered surprisingly large earnings beats as analysts underestimated the strength of the recovery. That is happening again. The bad news: fourth quarter earnings — which is the quarter now on the minds of traders — remains hostage to the vaccine and reopening story, and to a lesser extent to the election.

Third quarter estimates rising, an unusual development

In most quarters, estimates for the quarter start out high, and then are adjusted downward — typically by 3% to 5% — as the quarter ends because analysts are too optimistic. Not in the third quarter. Analysts started out assuming that the S&P 500 would see an earnings decline of 25% compared to the same period last year. But that was the bottom, and the estimates have been steadily improving since: S&P 500 Q3 earnings: improving July 1: down 25.0%

September 1: down 22.4%

Today: down 21.0% (Source: Refinitiv) Still, it's a pretty bad number. If the decline comes in at down 21%, "[I]t will mark the second largest year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since Q2 2009," according to John Butters, who tracks earnings for Factset.

Early reporters are killing it

Another encouraging sign: of the 22 S&P 500 companies that already reported, 20 beat estimates, a much higher beat rate than usual. And they are beating by a very wide margin of 25%, according to Nick Raich, who tracks corporate earnings at Earnings Scout. That is way above historical averages. Typically, companies will beat by 3% to 5%. This implies, Raich said, than analysts are again underestimating the extent of the recovery. "Analysts have not had the benefit of corporate guidance, and without that guidance they assumed the worst, and the worst has not come," Raich told me. Most importantly, the majority of the companies that have reported are seeing their fourth quarter earnings estimates raised by analysts, a sign that it is not a one-quarter fluke. Early reporters like Darden, FedEx, CarMax, Lennar, AutoZone, and Nike saw their fourth quarter estimates raised due to either commentary or their strong third quarter performance.

Guidance is still light, but commentary is more positive