This small cap manager is up nearly 70% this year — Here's what he looks for in stocks

In a year where the pace of economic changes has accelerated, Alex Ely's bets on disruptive trends have paid off handsomely.

Ely, the chief investment officer for US Growth Equity at Macquarie Investment Management, has had a banner year with his small and midcap growth strategies. One of Ely's funds, the Delaware Small Cap Growth Fund, has been smoking its Morningstar category average and the Russell 2000 Growth Index since it was started in 2016. Its Class A shares are up roughly 69% year to date, outpacing even the high-flying Nasdaq-100.