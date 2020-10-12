Twilio stock jumps in premarket on $3.2 billion Segment acquisition

Jeff Lawson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twilio Inc., center, rings the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Sept.17, 2018.

Cloud communications provider Twilio said Monday it is acquiring Segment, a customer data infrastructure company, for $3.2 billion in Twilio Class A common stock.

Shares of Twilio jumped more than 5% in premarket trading. If the company holds on to its premarket gains, the stock could open at a record high Monday.

"Together, Twilio and Segment have an incredible opportunity to build the customer engagement platform of the future," said Peter Reinhardt, Segment's co-founder and CEO. "We created Segment to help businesses set themselves apart in the digital age and deliver rich, connected customer experiences built on high-quality data. By joining forces and applying our customer data platform to Twilio's engagement cloud, we'll be able to make the entire customer experience seamless from end-to-end."

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Earlier this month, Twilio said in a filing that it anticipates more third-quarter revenue than the $401 million to $406 million range it provided in August, sending its stock higher. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $407.9 million in revenue for the third quarter.

Twilio stock has been on a tear. It reached a 52-week high on Friday, jumping to $310.64 per share. Shares of the company have gained more than 211% year to date, while the S&P 500 has climbed more than 7.6%.

