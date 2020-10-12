Virus that causes Covid-19 can survive for 28 days on common surfaces, research says

A worker cleans the seats in a cinema hall as part of preparations for a possible reopening after the government eased the lockdown restrictions previously imposed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on October 8, 2020. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by )

The virus responsible for Covid-19 can survive for up to 28 days on surfaces such as glass, steel, vinyl, paper and polymer banknotes, Australian researchers said on Monday, reinforcing the importance of effective cleaning and handwashing to curb the spread of the disease.

The findings from Australia's national science agency, the CSIRO, appeared to show that SARS-CoV-2 can survive on surfaces for significantly longer than many had anticipated.

The study, which was peer reviewed, also found the virus responsible for the Covid-19 disease was "extremely robust" at lower temperatures, remaining infectious for a longer period when compared to higher temperatures.

The researchers tested the survival rates of the virus, dried in an artificial mucous solution, at three different temperatures on six common surface areas. All the experiments were carried out in the dark, however, since UV light has already been shown to kill the virus.

The coronavirus is mostly spread from person to person via small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

However, the World Health Organization has also said it is possible to become infected when these droplets land on objects and surfaces, as people touching these surfaces may then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

To protect yourself, the United Nations health agency recommends that people keep a distance of at least one meter from others, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. It also recommends cleaning hands thoroughly and often, and avoiding touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

To date, more than 37.4 million people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus, with 1.07 million related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.