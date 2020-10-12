Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Charging Bull Statue is seen at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020.

Monday's rally came even as chances for another round of stimulus before the election appeared to dim over the weekend. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Republicans pushed back on a $1.8 trillion offer from the White House . Despite the impasse, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson thinks "there's enough stimulus in the pipeline for now to kind of get us through year-end."

The corporate earnings season is set to kick off on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Delta Airlines release their latest quarterly results.

