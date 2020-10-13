5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Futures mixed as bank earnings kick off Q3 reporting

A pedestrian wearing a face mask looks at a smartphone while passing in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, July 20, 2020. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were mixed Tuesday as banks began reporting quarterly earnings. The Nasdaq was tracking for strong gains at Wall Street's open, adding to a four-session winning streak that brought the tech-heavy index within 1.5% of its Sept. 2 record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were pacing for losses Tuesday after each logged a fourth straight session of gains. Heading into the new trading day, the Dow was 2.4% away from its Feb. 12 record closing high. The S&P 500 was 1.3% away from its Sept. 2 record closing high. Shares of Apple and Amazon rose in the premarket after seeing strong advances Monday. Apple releases new iPhones at an event Tuesday. Amazon launched its two-day Prime Day sales event Tuesday morning.

2. JPMorgan beats estimates on earnings, revenues

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Dow-30 stock JPMorgan Chase rose more than 1% in the premarket after the bank Tuesday morning posted quarterly results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. JPMorgan posted third-quarter profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, exceeding the $2.23 consensus of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The firm generated revenue of $29.94 billion, about $1.5 billion more than what analysts had expected, fueled in part by better-than-expected trading results. Rather than building reserves for loan losses, as it had done aggressively in the first half of the year, the bank actually reduced them by $569 million. Shares of Citigroup jumped 2.3% in premarket trading after the bank reported on Tuesday better-than-expected results for the third quarter as its credit costs from the pandemic stabilized. Citigroup earned $1.40 per share on Q3 revenue of $17.3 billion. Citigroup is in the midst of a major management change, with longtime CEO Michael Corbat to be replaced by his deputy Jane Fraser in February.

3. J&J reports strong earnings, pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial

Budrul Chukrut | LightRocket | Getty Images

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, despite strong quarterly earnings, fell more than 1% in premarket trading after the drug giant's Covid-19 vaccine was put on a pause, not a more serious hold, due to an unexplained illness. Last month, a large trial of another Covid-19 vaccine being developed by U.K. based AstraZeneca and Oxford University was put on hold because of a suspected adverse reaction. The AstraZeneca trial has since resumed everywhere but the U.S. On Tuesday morning, J&J reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations, led by higher sales in its medical-device unit and higher demand for some of its drugs. The company's pharmaceutical business, which is working on a coronavirus vaccine, generated $11.4 billion in revenue, a 5% year-over-year increase. J&J, a Dow component, also raised full-year guidance.

4. Trump returns to campaigning in final weeks of race

U.S. President Donald Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally in Washington, October 10, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters

One day after returning to the campaign trail with a Florida rally, President Donald Trump on Tuesday goes to Pennsylvania. With three weeks until Election Day on Nov. 3, Trump's robust schedule also brings him to Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin in the coming days. The president, himself recovering from Covid-19, defended his response to the pandemic before supporters gathered in Sanford, Florida on Monday. Emboldened by the White House doctor saying he's tested negative, Trump said he feels "so powerful" because of apparent immunity, and he jokingly added he could walk into the crowd and "kiss everyone." Trump's decision to so quickly return to campaigning drew criticism from rival Joe Biden and other Democrats. "Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear mongering," Biden said in a statement. The Democratic president nominee made two campaign stops Monday in Ohio.

5. Disney restructures to prioritize streaming video

Bob Chapek Jeff Gritchen | MediaNews Group | Orange County Register via Getty Images