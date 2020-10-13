Apple's full-size iPhone 12 costs at least $100 more than last year's iPhone 11

Apple announced new iPhones Tuesday in a video presentation just over an hour long covering the new devices' faster chips, 5G speeds and capabilities, and improved cameras.

But one of the most important pieces of information for investors and customers got significantly less stage time: Changes to the iPhone lineup's segmentation and pricing.

Apple changed its iPhone lineup so that the new model advertised at $699 is now a Mini device with a smaller screen. The iPhone 12, the direct successor to the iPhone 11, got a price bump to $799. Some people will pay even more — the phone costs $829 if it's not paired with wireless service from Verizon or AT&T, according to Apple's website. (The iPhone 12 Mini also costs $30 extra without cell service.)

Here's the full line-up, including the low-end iPhone SE and previous models with price cuts:

iPhone SE (2020) — $399

iPhone XR (2018) — $499

iPhone 11 (2019) — $599

iPhone 12 Mini (2020) — $729

iPhone 12 (2020) — $829

iPhone 12 Pro (2020) — $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) — $1099

Apple now has an option at every $100 starting from $400 and ranging up to $1,100, enabling it to compete against Android devices in the low-to-mid range market without cannibalizing its pricey, high-end models. The lower-cost options also give Apple strong products for consumers in emerging markets who might be less inclined to embrace thousand-dollar phones.

This is the second time in two years that Apple has tweaked the pricing of its highest volume phone. Last year, the iPhone 11 got a price cut to $699, $50 less than its direct predecessor, the iPhone XR. Cook said that Apple "hit the right price" with the iPhone 11 in January when discussing the device.