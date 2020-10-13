Japan stocks set to rise as investors look to China's trade data for September ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set for a higher open as investors await the release of Chinese trade data for September.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,660 while its counterpart in Osaka sat at 23,620. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,558.69.

Shares in Australia advanced in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 advanced about 1%.

On the economic data front, Chinese trade figures for September are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia-Pacific will also be watched after the Cupertino-based tech giant saw its stock stateside soar on Monday. Apple is expected to reveal its new iPhone lineup this week.