Coronavirus live updates: J&J CFO says vaccine trial pause should reassure the public; Fauci warns 'we're in a bad place'

Johnson & Johnson has become the second major drugmaker to pause late-stage trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate. The company's CFO told CNBC Tuesday morning the trials were paused after an "adverse event" in one of the participants. AstraZeneca placed a similar pause on trials for its vaccine candidate in September, after what was later reported to be a case of severe neurological symptoms in a trial participant. While brief suspensions are routine in the world of drug trials, the latest cast added uncertainty on the controversial timeline of a potential coronavirus vaccine.