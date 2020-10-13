Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: J&J CFO says vaccine trial pause should reassure the public; Fauci warns 'we're in a bad place'

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Johnson & Johnson has become the second major drugmaker to pause late-stage trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate. The company's CFO told CNBC Tuesday morning the trials were paused after an "adverse event" in one of the participants. AstraZeneca placed a similar pause on trials for its vaccine candidate in September, after what was later reported to be a case of severe neurological symptoms in a trial participant. While brief suspensions are routine in the world of drug trials, the latest cast added uncertainty on the controversial timeline of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 37.84 million
  • Global deaths: At least 1.08 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 7.8 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 215,089