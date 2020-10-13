Here are Goldman Sachs top trades for earnings season

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.

Earnings season kicked off on Tuesday and Goldman Sachs has a list of stocks that its analysts are a lot more bullish on than the rest of Wall Street.

Goldman said its analysts are "out of the consensus" on these companies with higher earnings estimates and more contrarian views than the norm. The firm believes the rest of the Street will come around to its view with analysts revising estimates upward into and after the companies report results.

"Elevated options prices demonstrate an unusually high degree of risk-aversion ahead of earnings season, the election and vaccine data. We see the potential for a tailwind from positioning as these catalysts pass," Goldman Sachs analyst John Marshall told clients.

The list below shows how much higher Goldman's earnings estimate is than the Wall Street consensus. It also shows the implied move in the stock according to the options market. Goldman focused its analysis on stocks with liquid options to improve the tradability of the view.

"We spoke with each analyst to understand their reasons for being above or below consensus. We then selected those stocks that our analysts believe are most likely to react in the direction of their earnings view," added Marshall.

BlackRock was one of Goldman's out-of-consensus picks. After beating on the top and bottom lines of its earnings, BlackRock moved 4% higher on Tuesday.

