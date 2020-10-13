IMF warns of ‘sharp adjustment’ in financial markets despite 'remarkable' recovery this year

Equity markets could tank in the coming months if the coronavirus crisis persists and the economic recovery takes longer than expected to materialize, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday.

Stock markets have come off their September lows and are broadly higher year-to-date. The S&P 500 is up about 8% since the start of 2020 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is over 30% higher for the same period. This positive momentum in equities has contrasted with the severe economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"A disconnect persists, for example, between financial markets — where there have been rising stock market valuations (despite the recent repricing) — and the weak economic activity and uncertain outlook," Tobias Adrian, the IMF's director of the monetary and capital markets department, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

However, he warned that if the economic recovery was delayed, "investor optimism may wane."

"As long as investors believe that markets will continue to benefit from policy support, asset valuations may stay elevated for some time. Nonetheless, and especially if the economic recovery is delayed, there is a risk of a sharp adjustment in asset prices or periodic bouts of volatility," Adrian wrote.

He's not the only one who's monitoring the apparent disconnect between markets and the economy.

Financial analyst Gary Shilling, who has a track record of predicting recessions, warned in the summer of a 1930s-style decline for equities, as the recovery looks longer and more difficult than many investors originally predicted. Meanwhile, Bespoke Investment Group also warned of a "a classic sign of a coiling market."