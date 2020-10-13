Jefferies raises S&P 500 forecast on expectations for greatest profit turnaround in history

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
The third quarter earnings season is poised to show the greatest turnaround in corporate profits on record, Jefferies said in a note to clients Tuesday.
The reports for first full quarter since the most stringent pandemic restrictions have started off strong, with better-than-expected results for JPMorgan, Johnson & Johnson and BlackRock. That follows a second quarter where earnings for the S&P 500 dropped 31.7% compared with the same period in 2019.