Johnson & Johnson beats third-quarter earnings expectations, raises guidance

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations, led by higher sales in its medical-device unit.

J&J reported an adjusted earnings of $2.20 per share, higher than the $1.98 per share projected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The company generated $21.08 billion in revenue, higher than the $20.20 billion expected.

The company also raised its full-year guidance, expecting adjusted earnings of $7.95 to $8.05 from per share from $7.75 to $7.95 per share. It also raised its sales forecast to between $82.0 billion and $82.8 billion from $79.9 billion and $81.4 billion.

Last month, J&J began its phase three trial testing its potential coronavirus vaccine, becoming the fourth drugmaker backed by the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed to enter late-stage testing.

J&J confirmed Monday that the 60,000-patient clinical trial had been temporarily paused due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.