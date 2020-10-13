Men accused of plot against Michigan governor also discussed 'taking out' Virginia Gov. Northam, FBI agent says

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks with reporters at a press conference at the Governor's mansion on February 2, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.

The men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed "taking out" Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent revealed Tuesday.

The disclosure by FBI Special Agent Richard Trask that Northam also was being eyed for possible kidnapping came at a bond hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for three of the alleged conspirators.

Federal authorities and state law enforcement officials in Michigan last week arrested a total of 13 men in connection with the alleged scheme to kidnap Whitmer and related crimes.

Six defendants are charged in federal court with conspiring to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home, after which one defendant allegedly planned to put her on trial for "treason." Those defendants include Kaleb Franks, 26, Daniel Harris, 23, and 32-year-old Brandon Caserta, the three men who were the subject of Tuesday's court hearing.