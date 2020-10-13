Georgetown University report finds Joe Biden's free public college plan would pay off within 10 years

College costs in the United States have steadily increased since the 1980s, when the Reagan Administration cut higher education funding and student aid. Over the past 10 years alone, college costs have increased by more than 25% and today, some 44 million Americans collectively hold over $1.6 trillion in student debt.

To address such concerns, Democratic nominees former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris have proposed a lengthy education plan that includes an eye-catching proposal: tuition-free public college for all families with incomes below $125,000.

According to an analysis by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, the policy, which also proposes tuition-free community college, would pay for itself within 10 years.

The report, titled "The Dollars and Sense of Free College" measures the costs of the plan put forth by Biden as well as three major free-college models: first-dollar tuition-free programs, in which students have their tuition and fees covered and are able to use their financial aid to cover other costs; last-dollar tuition-free programs in which students have their tuition covered after financial aid is taken into account; and debt-free programs in which students have all necessary costs covered so that they do not need to take out loans.

Biden's plan is considered a first-dollar program with an income restriction and is estimated to be significantly less expensive than a debt-free program.