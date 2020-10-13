What's the holdup? Why you haven't gotten a second $1,200 stimulus check

President Donald Trump and Democrats seem to agree on one thing: They want to give Americans a second $1,200 stimulus check.

The two sides, however, are still hundreds of billions of dollars apart on the total amount of coronavirus relief needed for the country.

Two major areas of disagreement revolve around aid to local governments and unemployment benefits, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video to get a full breakdown of the negotiations and to learn about the progress both sides have already made in negotiations.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.