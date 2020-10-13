Strategist Tom Lee updated his portfolio that is trouncing the market this year

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Fundstrat Global Advisors founder Tom Lee is making changes to his market-beating portfolio as the third quarter gets underway.

Specifically, he's rebalancing the 23-stock "Granny Shots" portfolio, which chooses stocks from six different portfolios — three thematic and three tactical — with the aim of capturing the "best of the best."

The portfolio's performance is calculated based on each position holding an equal weighting at the start of each quarter. Based on that, the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 by 2,470 basis points this year. However, in a "let winners ride" approach the outperformance could be even greater.

The latest reshuffle means adding five new names, while moving six stocks out of the portfolio.