Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Micron, Beyond Meat, Exxon, Foot Locker, Disney & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Atlantic Equities upgraded the cable company due to "solid momentum" in broadband growth.
"Altice's share price has not moved materially over the past 12 months while Charter shares have gained by ~30%. We acknowledge that Altice operates in a more competitive footprint than Charter, and has a slower growth rate, but, even so, we believe the current valuation differential is too extreme."
BMO said in its upgrade of Marriott that lodging companies are in the "early stages" of a recovery.
"While the environment remains challenging, particularly in non-leisure/group market segments, we believe the sector is on the path to recovery, albeit one that will play out over several years. We are once again reducing estimates, but we believe negative estimate revisions are nearing an end and an inflection in demand is likely in 2H21 and into 2022."