Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Micron, Beyond Meat, Exxon, Foot Locker, Disney & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Altice USA to overweight from neutral.
  • BMO upgraded Marriott to market perform from underperform.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Exxon to neutral from underperform.
  • Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat to underperform from market perform.
  • Citi opened a positive catalyst on Qualcomm.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Micron to buy from hold.
  • Susquehanna downgraded American Airlines to negative from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker to buy from underperform.
  • Deustche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Ford.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard to buy from hold.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Disney to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan resumed Morgan Stanley as overweight.
  • Baird raised its price target on Peloton to $140 from $120.
Signs of Qualcomm and 5G are pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Atlantic Equities upgraded Altice USA to overweight from neutral

Atlantic Equities upgraded the cable company due to "solid momentum" in broadband growth.

"Altice's share price has not moved materially over the past 12 months while Charter shares have gained by ~30%. We acknowledge that Altice operates in a more competitive footprint than Charter, and has a slower growth rate, but, even so, we believe the current valuation differential is too extreme."

BMO upgraded Marriott to market perform from underperform

BMO said in its upgrade of Marriott that lodging companies are in the "early stages" of a recovery.

"While the environment remains challenging, particularly in non-leisure/group market segments, we believe the sector is on the path to recovery, albeit one that will play out over several years. We are once again reducing estimates, but we believe negative estimate revisions are nearing an end and an inflection in demand is likely in 2H21 and into 2022."