Working after age 70? Think twice before saving in this retirement account

Further, contributing to an IRA at this age can have unexpected planning implications, including shaking up your charitable giving strategy. "If it were my client, I'd say don't do it," said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott & Co. in Rockville Centre, New York. Here's why you should proceed with caution.

Charitably inclined

Whether you like it or not, you'll eventually have to pull money each year from your retirement accounts and pay taxes on those withdrawals. These are known as required minimum distributions. Individuals who don't need the money and who want to avoid a tax hit have been using a strategy known as the qualified charitable distribution to meet these annual RMDs. You can start making these distributions at 70½ — even though the Secure Act has pushed the RMD start age to 72. The saver directs the custodian holding the account to transfer an RMD of up to $100,000 to their favorite charity. It's a win-win: The saver pays no tax on the distribution, and the money goes to a charitable cause. The Secure Act complicates this strategy for individuals who want to continue saving in their IRA after 70½ but who also wish to make those charitable distributions from their accounts.

That's because these older savers who save in an IRA and receive a tax deduction for doing so could accidentally find themselves paying taxes on those charitable distributions, according to recent guidance from the IRS. Here's how that might look, based on an example from the taxman's new guidance: John plans on making deductible IRA contributions of $5,000 in both 2020 and 2021, but not 2022. He also decides not to make any qualified charitable distributions in 2020, but expects to make charitable distributions of $6,000 in 2021 and $6,500 in 2022. In John's case, the charitable distributions in 2021 and 2022 won't be wholly tax-free. He has to reduce the charitable distribution based on the amount of deductible contributions he made after age 70½. As a result, he'll owe taxes on the entire $6,000 in charitable distributions for 2021, and only $2,500 of the 2022 charitable distribution will be considered tax-free.

Roth IRAs instead

If you want to save in your 70s, it might be better to avoid those tax-deductible IRA contributions altogether, said Slott. Instead, skip the complexity and contribute after-tax dollars to a Roth IRA — an account in which money grows tax-free, can be withdrawn in retirement free of taxes and which isn't subject to RMDs in the owner's lifetime. "It's better to contribute to a Roth IRA," said Slott. "Now that you can contribute to an IRA, the option is open to you." High-income savers who make too much to contribute directly to a Roth IRA — they have modified adjusted gross income of at least $139,000 and they're single (or $206,000 and married) — can benefit from a backdoor Roth conversion.