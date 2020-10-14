$1,200 stimulus checks should go to incarcerated people, judge rules. Why their eligibility has been uncertain

Prisoners are getting a second chance at receiving the $1,200 stimulus checks the government sent this spring.

Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California recently ruled that the government should not withhold those checks from people solely because they are incarcerated.

There are roughly 1.5 million incarcerated people in the U.S., and many of them meet the requirements for the stimulus payments, according to Yaman Salahi, partner at the law firm Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein, which represented the prisoners in the case.

Almost 85,000 prisoners received $100 million in stimulus checks earlier this year before the government reversed course and decided they were ineligible.

The court also ordered the IRS to correct related information on its website.

The IRS response to the question, "Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?" was updated Oct. 8 to state that, in response to the lawsuit, the agency cannot deny the money to people who meet the standard qualifications.

Individuals who are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, who were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return and who have annual income of less than $99,000 generally qualify for a stimulus payment. (It will be reduced if their income is more than $75,000).