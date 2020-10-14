5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on October 5, 2020 in New York City.

Dow-30 stock Goldman Sachs rose in Wednesday's premarket trading after the Wall Street firm posted third-quarter earnings and revenue that best estimates. Per-share profit of $9.68 far exceeded analyst expectations of $5.57. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.78 billion.

Bank of America shares fell in the premarket after the lender posted third-quarter results that missed on revenue. The firm said it generated $20.45 billion in total revenue. Profit in the quarter slumped 16% to $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, edging out the 49 cent estimate.

Shares of Wells Fargo dropped in the premarket after the bank also reported disappointing earnings for the third quarter as low rates put pressure on net interest income. Wells Fargo earned 42 cents per share on better-than-expected Q3 revenue of $18.86 billion.