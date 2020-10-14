What next for Brexit? Trade talks are stuck ahead of the UK's self-imposed deadline

LONDON — It looks increasingly likely that the U.K. and EU will not reach a trade agreement by Oct. 15, missing a deadline imposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The U.K. stopped being a member of the European Union in January but agreed to keep applying EU rules until the end of 2020 to ensure it would have time to agree on new border arrangements. However, negotiations over a future trade deal remain gridlocked, raising serious questions about how the process will play out.

"I don't see there will be a massive breakthrough this week," Simon Coveney, the Irish minister for foreign affairs, said Tuesday after a meeting with his European counterparts.

Speaking last month, Johnson said that without an agreement over new trade arrangements by Oct. 15, both sides "should accept that and move on." He believes that without a deal, the U.K. and the EU should prepare to trade goods based on World Trade Organization rules, starting in January 2021. This would likely mean higher costs and barriers for exporters on both sides, when compared to a formal deal.

Johnson's self-imposed deadline coincides with an EU summit, where the 27 European leaders will be gathering in Brussels. However, the heads of state are not expected to go beyond a "stock-taking" discussion over trade talks with the U.K.

Ahead of that summit, a draft document has shown that EU leaders will conclude there is "still not sufficient" progress to conclude trade talks, according to Reuters.

The European Union is expected to push for negotiations to continue in the coming weeks, rather than ending them this week.