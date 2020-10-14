Britain's Boris Johnson pressured to introduce 'circuit breaker' lockdown to stop the coronavirus

Bars open their doors on the final night in Liverpool, north west England on October 13, 2020, before new local lockdown measures are introduced.

Pressure is mounting on the U.K. government to impose a strict, short, mini lockdown to act as what's been called a "circuit breaker" on the coronavirus.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour party, added to scientists' calls for a two to three-week lockdown as infections rocket in the country.

Starmer accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ignoring expert advice after reports emerged Tuesday that the government's chief scientific advisors said several weeks ago that the country should go into a mini national lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

The Labour leader said the government's current plan — which includes the Covid-19 "alert system" that was introduced on Monday, and which designates the risk level in areas of England according to their infection rate — was "not working."

A "circuit breaker" introduced now could straddle the school's mid-term holiday in late October but would require "significant sacrifices," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

A mini lockdown would not involve schools, Starmer said, but would allow only essential travel and working from home if at all possible. Household mixing would be restricted to one household and pubs, bars and restaurants would have to close for two to three weeks, as well as Parliament returning to remote working, Starmer said.

The call for further measures comes as parts of the country are already under local lockdown, banning household mixing in indoor settings. The majority of England is at a "medium" risk level, however, which means that the basic restrictions are in place, limiting social gatherings to no more than six people and forcing pubs and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.