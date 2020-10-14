Cramer: Goldman Sachs is 'back to its old ways' after blowout quarter on earnings

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday cheered the trajectory of Goldman Sachs under CEO David Solomon. The "Mad Money" host said he believes the investment bank is "back to its old ways."

Cramer's comments came after Goldman Sachs posted third-quarter profits that vastly exceeded Wall Street forecasts, with per-share earnings of $9.68. Analysts had been looking for a profit of $5.57 per share. Strength in bond trading helped drive revenues to $10.78 billion, better than the estimates of $9.46 billion.