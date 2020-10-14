Deutsche Bank upgrades Activision Blizzard to a 'buy' as it sees 'further upside' for video game publishers

In this photo illustration an Activision Blizzard logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

Video game companies are having a great year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic — and analysts are taking note.

Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded their rating on Activision Blizzard's stock to a "buy" from "hold," claiming in a note Tuesday that major publishers "have further upside" thanks to a positive earnings outlook and "stay-at-home behaviors" linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also raised their stock price targets for the sector, lifting Activision Blizzard to $90 from $75, Electronic Arts to $144 from $125 and Take-Two Interactive to $200 from $175.