Forget the election. This is the top threat to the economy, survey finds

Americans who are concerned about the economy say the coronavirus pandemic is the No. 1 menace to the nation's growth.

Indeed, 44% of the people polled by Bankrate.com last month cited Covid-19 as a top threat to the economy in the next six months. The personal finance site surveyed 1,010 adults by phone Sept. 16 through Sept. 20.

Meanwhile, about 1 in 3 participants said the upcoming presidential election was the top hazard to the economy.

It's a stark change from how things were back in 2016.

"During the last presidential election, 61% of participants pointed to the election outcome as the biggest economic threat," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "It was overwhelming — five times higher than the next highest response."

It's also a sign that as combative as the dialogue has been in Washington, Americans of all stripes have been suffering over the last seven months.

Indeed, as of September, some 345,000 individuals permanently lost their jobs, bringing the total to 3.76 million people, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meanwhile lawmakers have failed to reach an accord on comprehensive relief measures, including a second round of stimulus payments and continued boosts to unemployment insurance.