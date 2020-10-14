From 'electrostatic' spray to wipe-downs, here's how airplanes are cleaned during the pandemic

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, airplanes and airports were considered notoriously germy. With high-touch surfaces like tray tables and cramped spaces that make distancing difficult, there are lots of potential ways to spread germs and viruses. But if you're planning to travel this holiday season, airports and aircrafts will look different — potentially cleaner than usual. The new CNBC documentary, "Shepard Smith Reports: Air Travel in Turmoil," which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, highlights some of the steps that American Airlines taking to keep travelers safe during the pandemic, including how aircrafts are cleaned. Here are some of the top techniques.

Using high-tech disinfectants

To disinfect the larger surfaces of American Airlines aircrafts, like the walls, side panels, flight deck and entryways, these areas are sprayed every seven days with an extra efficient "electrostatic" cleaning agent. This high-tech disinfectant works by charging antimicrobial liquid as it passes through a nozzle, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Antimicrobial droplets with a positive electrical charge are attracted to negatively charged environmental surfaces, and clings to hard, non-porous environmental surfaces. The spray creates "an ionized protective layer that has these little needles these little swords," Jessica Tyler, president of cargo and vice president of airport excellence for American Airlines told CNBC's Shepard Smith. "It breaks apart the outer part of the virus, rendering it ineffective, basically." Electrostatic spray has been shown to provide seven-day protection against bacteria, mold and viruses, including the virus that causes Covid-19.

Cleaning 81 high-touch surfaces

Covid-19 is mainly spread through respiratory droplets and aerosolized particles when an infected person coughs, talks, sneezes or breathes in close proximity to others. These virus-containing particles can also survive on surfaces and transfer to people through touching the object, and then touching your nose, mouth or eyes. So it's important to disinfect high touch surfaces. "The extreme measures that we're taking to clean the aircraft start with cleaning the aircraft before every single flight," Tyler said. There are 81 specific touchpoints (such as handrails, seatbelts, seats, air vents and bathrooms) that get wiped down on American Airlines aircraft. A team of five or six people use a hospital-grade disinfectant to clean these surfaces before each flight, Tyler said.

Clean airflow in the cabin