This company unveiled new futuristic, driverless Pod trucks — take a look

Swedish trucking start-up Einride recently unveiled a new line of electric, driverless freight trucks that don't have a cab (where a driver would typically sit) and can be controlled remotely. On Thursday, Einride revealed its line of Pod commercial freight trucks that the company expects to put on the road in 2021, Einride wrote in a press release. Aimed at companies looking to move away from traditional diesel trucks, Einride describes the new Pod trucks as the "future of freight." Einride says the trucks can help companies cut their fuel costs by up to 70% and reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%. Founded in 2016, the Stockholm-based Einride in 2019 successfully deployed an earlier version of its electric, autonomous trucks to make deliveries on public roads in Sweden. Those trucks, called the T-Pod, received temporary regulatory approval to drive on public roads for limited stretches without exceeding roughly 3.1 mph. Einride is still looking to secure full regulatory approvals for its new crop of Pod trucks to drive on public roads at higher speeds.

Source: Einride

The company's new line of trucks is similar to previous iterations, in that the Pod does not have a cab for drivers, and it also has no steering wheel or a traditional windshield, according to The Verge. The trucks drive autonomously using self-driving software developed by American tech company Nvidia. Deliveries are planned and executed using Einride's freight mobility platform, a software platform that uses machine learning to map routes and monitor the truck's battery power and track its freight shipments. Einride's trucks are also capable of being controlled remotely using the Swedish company's teleoperation technology that allows a single remote operator to control freight trucks from an office hundreds of miles from the truck itself. Remote operators will be able to steer the trucks through complicated maneuvers, such as slowly backing up to a loading dock, and Einride even released a video in April showing how one operator can control multiple trucks at once.

The front of an Einride Pod truck. Source: Einride

Source: Einride

Each Pod truck weighs 26 tons and has a cargo capacity of up to 16 tons. The truck's electric battery will have a range of between roughly 80 to 110 miles.