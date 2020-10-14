Shares of China property developer Evergrande dive after announcing discounted new share sale

SINGAPORE — Shares of China Evergrande plunged on Wednesday, after the indebted Chinese property developer said it had placed new shares at a discount.

On Wednesday morning, its Hong Kong-listed shares dived more than 16%.

The cash-strapped developer, China's second-largest by sales, announced it raised 4.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($555 million) in estimated gross proceeds from a share placement — a figure that fell far short of its targeted $1.1 billion. It sold 260.65 million shares at 16.50 Hong Kong dollars per piece.

China Evergrande said that it would use the cash raised to refinance its debt.

The cash-strapped company was downgraded by S&P Global Rating from "stable" to "negative" recently. The ratings giant explained that Evergrande's liquidity was weakening, and its short-term debt has continued to surge partly due to its acquisition of property projects.

As of June 30, China Evergrande had short-term debt of 396 billion yuan ($58 billion), according to S&P.