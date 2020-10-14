Here's how much your Social Security check will increase in 2021

The Social Security Administration will boost benefits by 1.3% in 2021.

The cost-of-living adjustment is less than the 1.6% hike in 2020 and one of the lowest increases Social Security has ever had.

The change will equal about $240 per year for the average retired worker.

Check out this video to see how much cash the move will mean for your benefits and to see how the increase compares with other changes in the past.

More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees

Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame

How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.