Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Peloton, Nio, New York Times & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Raymond James upgraded the auto parts retailer and said it was a rare opportunity for investors to invest in a "long-term retail story" at a "discount.
"AZO is the proven, best-in-breed, consistent, long-term retail story that investors only get few chances over an entire career to acquire at a discount. We are increasing our rating to Strong Buy from Outperform. We are also increasing our price target to $1,565 from $1,500. AZO is now our top pick.
Atlantic Equities said in its downgrade of the beverage maker that it was concerned that "beer supply capacity" in Mexico would create an overhang.
"We are downgrading STZ to Neutral on concerns that over the next 12 months slowing trends in depletion volumes will persist and longer term challenges on sufficient beer supply capacity in Mexico will begin to overhang shares. While Constellation Brands has an attractive portfolio of premium import beer and wine & spirits brands, these factors could inhibit STZ from continuing the strong sales and operating profit growth of the past five years."