Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Peloton, Nio, New York Times & more

Atlantic Equities said in its downgrade of the beverage maker that it was concerned that "beer supply capacity" in Mexico would create an overhang.

"We are downgrading STZ to Neutral on concerns that over the next 12 months slowing trends in depletion volumes will persist and longer term challenges on sufficient beer supply capacity in Mexico will begin to overhang shares. While Constellation Brands has an attractive portfolio of premium import beer and wine & spirits brands, these factors could inhibit STZ from continuing the strong sales and operating profit growth of the past five years."