Stocks in Japan poised to decline; BTS' label set to make market debut in South Korea

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the open, as investors await the market debut of K-pop superstars BTS' label, Big Hit Entertainment.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,570 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,540. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,626.73.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining about 0.4%.

Australia's jobs data for September are expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN. China's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for September are also set to be out at about 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.