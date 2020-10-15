Coronavirus financial stress is hitting Blacks and Hispanics disproportionately, analysis finds

martin-dm | E+ | Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is causing financial stress and anxiety for many Americans, yet it is people of color who are feeling it the most, according to an analysis of the American Staffing Association's latest survey on the workforce. "The pandemic has disproportionately affected lower-income groups, especially those in occupations that do not lend themselves to remote work," said the group's CEO, Richard Wahlquist. Hispanics/Latinos and Blacks are more worried than Whites about their employment situation, such as finding a new job, having the necessary skills to land a job, the need to transition to a new career or role, and losing a job.

They are also disproportionately concerned about their financial situation, including paying for housing, student-loan debt and child care. For instance, 65% of Hispanics/Latinos and 58% of Blacks are worried about being able to pay their rent or mortgage, the analysis found. Of those who identify as White, 44% said they are concerned. Additionally, 53% of Blacks and 51% of Latinos/Hispanics are concerned about paying for child care, compared to 34% of Whites. When it comes to work-related concerns, finding a job topped the list for Hispanic/Latinos, at 58%, compared to Blacks at 54% and Whites at 45%. Needing new skills to land a new job was the biggest worry for Blacks, at 56%. Sixty-two percent of Hispanics and 44% of Whites were concerned.

Help each other

When it comes to finances, it's important now more than ever that people work together to pool resources and make sure that needs are met, Williams said. "Stress shopping and splurges can be curbed by asking yourself, 'Who in my circle needs my help and how can I make my dollars stretch further?'" she said. Also, take inventory of what you have and see what you can sell to create cash.

Hiring is happening