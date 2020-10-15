Steve Kerr and other top NBA coaches are offering virtual coaching during the pandemic

As sports of all levels have been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a growing demand by athletes around the world looking for training resources to keep their skills sharp.

On Thursday, virtual coaching platform eCoach announced the launch of training videos from more than 40 of the NBA's most elite head and assistant coaches. Coaches including Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr, Toronto Raptors Coach Nick Nurse and Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers are sharing shooting tips and their coaching expertise to players of all levels.

Kerr, who helped lead the Chicago Bulls to history with his sharp shooting back in the 90s, joined the eCoach platform three years ago. As the pandemic has threatened athletes' ability to be together to play sports, he said online coaching has proved to be that much more important.

"We're just really looking for ways to spread coaching and instruction to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to get it, especially from NBA coaches," Kerr told CNBC in an interview this week.

The website and app offer access to a coaching database for $9.99 per month. Included in the membership is unlimited access to drills, workouts, plays and tips. For example, Kerr teaches a class on "Shooting with Touch," to help basketball players work on gauging distance, Washington Wizards Assistant Coach and statistician Dean Oliver offers a session on how to use analytics to improve your basketball team and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens teaches team defensive principles.

eCoach's partnership with the National Basketball Coaches Association allows not just access to top coaches but also access to NBA game footage to drill in key points and show their teachings in action.

"We believe that for coaches, this is a perfect way to communicate the game during this unusual period of time," Rick Carlisle, head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and president of the National Basketball Coaches Association told CNBC.

Rich Hempel, who started eCoach seven years ago, said the pandemic has meant a big uptick interest and adoption of this type of technology and content.

"What we've seen from the pandemic is this notion of online sports coaching go from what was a good idea at the time, to all of a sudden now it's mission critical," he said.

With the globalization of basketball, Hempel said that's where the bulk of the eCoach content lies, but the company also offers instructional videos for football, baseball and golf for all levels of play.