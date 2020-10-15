GM's Cruise plans to test autonomous vehicles without drivers this year in San Francisco

Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of General Motors, plans to begin testing unmanned autonomous vehicles by the end of this year in San Francisco.

The company said Thursday it has received a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to remove the human backup drivers from its self-driving cars.

"Before the end of the year, we'll be sending cars out onto the streets of SF — without gasoline and without anyone at the wheel," Cruise CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a Medium post. "Because safely removing the driver is the true benchmark of a self-driving car, and because burning fossil fuels is no way to build the future of transportation."

Cruise is not the first company to receive such approval but it's a milestone in taking Cruise's privately operated fleet to a public level without having drivers — a goal of the company.