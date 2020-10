Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The timeline for a potential coronavirus vaccine is still uncertain, but Wall Street analysts are already preparing clients to profit from the potential pop in stocks that will benefit most from a reopening of the economy.

Morgan Stanley listed some of its favorite 'vaccine trades" in a note Thursday, focusing on areas of the economy that involve people moving around outside of their homes.