How Amazon Prime Day drove record numbers for third-party sellers: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com speaks with eMarketer's principal retail analyst Andrew Lipsman on what the most recent numbers released about Amazon's Prime Day mean for the tech giant and the rest of the retail sector.

Mnuchin says he'll give ground in stimulus talks while Trump says he would raise his offer

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the White House won't let differences over funding targets for Covid-19 testing derail stimulus talks with top Democrats. Later, President Donald Trump said that he would raise his offer for a stimulus package above his current level of $1.8 trillion. House Democrats have passed a $2.2 trillion bill. "I would. Absolutely I would. I would say more. I would go higher. Go big or go home, I said it yesterday," the president told Fox Business.

Stocks close lower for a third day amid concern over U.S. stimulus, Europe coronavirus spike

Stocks fell for a third day in a row on Thursday as hope for a U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal continues to decrease while infections across Europe are on the rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 19.8 points lower, or 0.07%, at 28,494.20. Earlier in the day, however, the 30-stock average was down more than 300 points. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 3,483.34 and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.5% to 11,713.87.

Amazon says third-party sellers made more than $3.5 billion from Prime Day